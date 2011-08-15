SINGAPORE Aug 15 The euro extended its rally against the Swiss franc to more than 3 percent on Monday after a Swiss newspaper report said the Swiss National Bank is poised to set a limit for the euro-Swiss franc exchange rate and will use all means to defend it.

The target was likely to be a little over 1.10 francs per euro so that the SNB can gradually raise it, the SonntagsZeitung said on Sunday.

The euro surged 3.3 percent to 1.14400 , pulling further away from a record low of 1.00750 franc hit last week on trading platform EBS.

The dollar also rallied against the Swiss franc, surging 2.7 percent to 0.79883 . (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)