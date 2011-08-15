SINGAPORE Aug 15 The euro extended its rally
against the Swiss franc to more than 3 percent on Monday after a
Swiss newspaper report said the Swiss National Bank is poised to
set a limit for the euro-Swiss franc exchange rate and will use
all means to defend it.
The target was likely to be a little over 1.10 francs per
euro so that the SNB can gradually raise it, the SonntagsZeitung
said on Sunday.
The euro surged 3.3 percent to 1.14400 , pulling
further away from a record low of 1.00750 franc hit last week on
trading platform EBS.
The dollar also rallied against the Swiss franc, surging 2.7
percent to 0.79883 .
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)