SINGAPORE Aug 16 The euro extended its losses against the Swiss franc and the dollar on Tuesday after data on Germany's second-quarter economic growth came in below market expectations.

The euro hit intraday lows against both the Swiss franc and the dollar, and was last down 1.1 percent against the Swiss franc at 1.1202 francs .

The single currency fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.4397 , having fallen from roughly around $1.4410 on the German gross domestic product data. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)