NEW YORK, March 23 The euro pared gains versus the yen and the U.S. dollar accelerated its fall against the Japanese currency on Friday after data on new single-family home sales came in below expectations.

The euro rose 0.09 percent to 109.02 yen with the dollar off 0.28 percent to 82.30 yen shortly after the data. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)