NEW YORK, June 6 The euro extended gains against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, hitting a global session high and moving further away from an 11-1/2-year low hit last week.

The euro and last traded at 99.48 yen, up 1.5 percent, according to Reuters data. It had hit a session high of 99.56 yen.

That is well above Friday's trough, which was the lowest level since December 2000. (Reporting by Julie Haviv)