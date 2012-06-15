UPDATE 3-Italy's ex-pm Renzi calls leadership contest for his PD party
* Early elections seen as increasingly unlikely (Adds decision on party congress to be made at weekend)
LONDON, June 15 The euro extended losses against the yen on Friday, shedding more than 1 percent on the day as investors chose to buy the safe-haven Japanese currency ahead of the weekend elections in Greece that could trigger financial market turmoil.
The euro fell past reported stops at 99.40 yen to drop to a low of 99.270 on trading platform EBS. Dollar/yen was also under pressure, falling nearly 0.9 percent to 78.70 yen .
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan announced no policy change, as expected.
(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Nia Williams)
* Early elections seen as increasingly unlikely (Adds decision on party congress to be made at weekend)
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage: