INVESTMENT FOCUS-Sovereign funds increasingly do their own private equity deals
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
LONDON, Sept 14 The euro rose to a three-month high against the safe haven yen on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a fresh round of monetary easing that fuelled demand for perceived riskier currencies.
The euro climbed to 101.586 yen on trading platform EBS, rising past reported stop loss orders at 101.50 yen, to its highest level since June 21.
Traders said model funds buying the dollar against the yen also contibuted to broader weakness in the Japanese currency. The dollar was last up 0.6 percent against the yen at 77.94 yen.
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
Feb 17 Clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC has bid for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of bankrupt U.S. retailer The Limited, challenging a $26.3 million offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter said.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.