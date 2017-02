LONDON, July 12 The euro fell to a five week low against the safe-haven yen on Thursday as investors stepped up sales on uncertainty about Europe's progress in addressing its debt crisis and after the Bank of Japan refrained from further easing.

The euro fell to 96.91 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since June 4 and down 0.7 percent on the day. Traders cited selling by an European bank with stops cited below 96.75 yen.

(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Nia Williams)