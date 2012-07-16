Sterling holds up against nervous euro, eyes on CPI and retail data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, July 16 The euro fell to a six-week low against the yen on Monday as concerns about euro zone debt and high peripheral bond yields fanned demand for the safe haven Japanese currency.
The euro dropped 0.7 percent on the day to 96.306 on trading platform EBS, the lowest level since June 1. Support for the euro was expected to be the low of 95.59 yen hit on that day, market players said.
Traders said some of the euro's weakness could be related to Japanese investors receiving coupon payments on their European bond holdings.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 13 The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen with another round of solid gains on Monday as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade which dominated the aftermath of Donald Trump's election in November but has stalled this year.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.