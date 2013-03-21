LONDON, March 21 The euro fell 1 percent against the yen on Thursday, hurt by gloomy economic data out of the eurozone and which has kept alive risks of a prolonged recession.

The euro fell to 122.88 yen, holding just above its 55-day moving average of 122.68 yen.

The yen's gains could run out of steam with traders awaiting a news conference from new Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda and deputy governors Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso.

They are widely expected to signal aggressive easing of monetary policy.