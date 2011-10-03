NEW YORK Oct 3 The euro fell on Monday to a
fresh 8-1/2-month low against the dollar and dropped more than
1 percent against the yen, weighed by mounting worries about a
Greek debt default.
The euro fell as low as $1.32860 EUR=EBS on trading
platform EBS, the lowest since mid-January. It was last down
0.7 percent at $1.3291.
The euro also extended losses to 101.78 yen EURJPY=EBS,
down 1.3 percent on the day. It had hit a low of 101.75 yen on
EBS, the lowest since at least mid-2004, the earliest EBS data
available at Reuters.
On Reuters data, the euro was trading at its lowest level
in a decade versus the yen EURJPY=.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)