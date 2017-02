NEW YORK Oct 3 The euro extended losses against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Monday as U.S. stock losses accelerated amid mounting worries about a Greek debt default.

The euro fell to a New York session low of 101.38 yen EURJPY= the lowest trading level in a decade, according to Reuters data. It last traded down 1.6 percent at 101.46.

U.S. stocks extended losses, with the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, Nasdaq .IXIC and S&P 500 .SPX all falling 2 percent or more. (Editing by James Dalgleish)