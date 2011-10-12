NEW YORK Oct 12 The euro rallied to a
one-month high against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday as news
of a Slovakia deal on ratifying a plan to expand the euro zone
rescue fund had investors placing bets on the euro zone common
currency.
The euro hit a high of 106.80 yen EURJPY=, according to
Reuters data. It last traded at 106.78, up 2.1 percent on the
day.
Parties in the outgoing Slovak government have reached an
agreement with a leftist opposition leader on ratifying a plan
to strength the euro zone's European Financial Stability
Facility rescue fund, TA3 television reported.
For more see [ID:nL5E7LC0JT].
U.S. stocks .SPX rallied while safe-haven Treasuries
US10YT=RR fell.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)