NEW YORK Nov 3 The euro extended gains versus the safe-haven yen on Thursday as optimism Greece will ditch the idea of holding a referendum on its bailout package had investors embracing risk.

In afternoon New York trading, the euro EURJPY= hit a session high of 107.88 yen and last traded at 107.82, up 0.5 percent.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos called on the Greek government to categorically rule out a referendum on a crucial bailout plan and do everything to implement the deal.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou earlier said he was open to scrapping the proposed referendum if the opposition backed the bailout package but he has not ruled out the plan altogether.

