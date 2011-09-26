NEW YORK, Sept 26 The euro on Monday rallied
from New York session lows against the dollar in very choppy
trading, turning positive, with traders taking their cue from
the bounce in stocks.
Traders also said markets seemed to like European Central
Bank board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi's comments about
leveraging the euro zone bailout fund in an "innovative and
efficient" way. See [ID:nS1E78P0H0].
The euro rose as high as $1.35300 against the dollar
EUR=EBS in the last 15 minutes and was last at $1.35160, up
0.1 percent on the day. Earlier in the New York session, the
euro hit lows in New York at $1.34144.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)