NEW YORK, Sept 26 The euro on Monday rallied from New York session lows against the dollar in very choppy trading, turning positive, with traders taking their cue from the bounce in stocks.

Traders also said markets seemed to like European Central Bank board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi's comments about leveraging the euro zone bailout fund in an "innovative and efficient" way. See [ID:nS1E78P0H0].

The euro rose as high as $1.35300 against the dollar EUR=EBS in the last 15 minutes and was last at $1.35160, up 0.1 percent on the day. Earlier in the New York session, the euro hit lows in New York at $1.34144.

