NEW YORK Nov 1 The euro trimmed losses against
the dollar on Tuesday after France and Germany said they were
determined to fully implement decisions made at the European
Union Summit last week.
The EU summit agreed on a three-fold plan to contain the
debt crisis by calling for a Greek debt haircut, the
recapitalization of euro zone banks and boosting the region's
rescue fund by leveraging it up to as much as 1 trillion
euros.
A German government spokesman said on Tuesday French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
in a phone conversation agreed they were committed to last
week's EU decisions. That slightly eased concerns about a
referendum that Greece has called for on the EU rescue package.
For more see [ID:nL5E7M1302].
The euro edged up to $1.36920 EUR=EBS after the news and
was last at $1.36740, still down 1.3 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)