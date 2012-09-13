NEW YORK, Sept 13 The dollar pared losses versus
the yen and fell against the euro in choppy trade on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus
program to boost the U.S. economy.
The Fed said it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per
month and continue to purchase assets until the outlook for jobs
improves substantially.
The dollar last traded at 77.52 yen, down 0.4 percent
on the day, after trading at 77.38 prior to the Fed's statement.
The euro last traded at $1.2938, up 0.3 percent on
the day. It had been trading at $1.2884 prior to the statement.
"The Fed has taken the middle road with a modest, defined
contribution purchase program and extended rate guidance," said
Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets,
Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey. "This is a psychological holding
action."
"The Fed cannot cure the economy, only Washington can," he
said.