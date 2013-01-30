NEW YORK Jan 30 The euro spiked to session highs against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left monetary policy unchanged with U.S. interest rates near zero and said it will continue its asset purchase program.

In mid-afternoon New York trade, the euro - already higher against the greenback - touched a session high of $1.3587 , a gain of about 0.70 percent.

In its statement, the Fed said it will continue asset purchases if the labor market outlook does not improve substantially.