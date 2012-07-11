NEW YORK, July 11 The dollar surged to fresh
two-year highs against the euro on Wednesday after minutes of
the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed the U.S. central bank
was open to additional asset-buying but only if U.S. economic
conditions worsened.
"There were no additional indications for the course of
future Federal Reserve policy in the minutes of last month's
FOMC meeting," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
Worldwide Markets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.
The euro hit a fresh two-year low of $1.2211 after
the minutes and was last at $1.2220, down 0.3 percent.
