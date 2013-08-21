BRIEF-Genenews announces settlement agreement with HDL Liquidating Trust
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
NEW YORK Aug 21 The U.S. dollar hit session highs against the euro and yen on Wednesday as minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting suggested the U.S. central bank was on track to taper its asset-buying program in September.
The minutes said some members of the Federal Open Market Committee said it might soon be time to "slow somewhat" the pace of its stimulus plan. FOMC members also acknowledged that the unemployment rate has dropped considerably since the third round of quantitative easing began.
The euro hit session lows against the dollar at $1.3334 after the release of the Fed minutes and was last at $1.3362 , down 0.4 percent. Against the yen, the dollar rose to session highs at 97.96 and last changed hands at 97.80, up 0.6 percent.
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3508, or 74.03 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 29 at C$1.3535 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Spreads vs U.S. yields at or near widest since Jan. 2016 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 9 The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against the greenback on Thursday as oil prices slumped to levels not seen since an OPEC-led pact to curb prod
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.