NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. monetary authorities did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in the second quarter of 2011, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Thursday.

During the three months that ended June 30, the dollar fell 2.4 percent against the euro and 3.2 percent against the Japanese yen, the Fed said.

In the same period, the dollar's trade-weighted exchange value depreciated 2.0 percent as measured by the Federal Reserve Board's major currencies index.

The dollar's fall was driven by weakness in U.S. economic data and expectations for a slower pace of monetary policy normalization by the Federal Reserve relative to other central banks.

Volatility in the foreign exchange market increased during this period, the Fed said, although market participants characterized trading conditions as orderly.

One-month implied volatility in the euro/dollar increased as much as 4 percentage points between early April and late June as concerns grew about fiscal issues in the euro-area periphery.

One-month 25-delta risk reversals on the euro/dollar fell to levels last seen in June 2010, reflecting increased demand for protection from euro depreciation against the dollar.

While the euro was modestly stronger against the dollar during the quarter, it fell nearly 7 percent versus the Swiss franc, the Fed said.

In late June, the Fed also extended its existing dollar liquidity swap lines with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, and the Swiss National Bank through August 1, 2012. But there were no outstanding draws as of the end of the quarter.

As of June 30, the value of the U.S. Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund foreign-currency-denominated assets totaled $26.91 billion, comprised of euro and yen holdings.

The Federal Reserve's System Open Market Account holdings of foreign-currency-denominated assets stood at $26.93 billion. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Andrew Hay)