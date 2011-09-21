NEW YORK, Sept 21 The dollar trimmed losses against the euro and edged up versus the yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve embraced further monetary easing by extending the average maturity of its security holdings.

The Fed said it intends to buy $400 billion in six to 30-year Treasuries by the end of June 2012.

The euro trimmed gains versus the dollar, falling to $1.37220 after the Fed statement from $1.37730 previously. It was last at $1.37380, down 0.3 percent EUR=EBS. The dollar rose against the yen to 76.480 yen JPY=EBS from 76,330 previously.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jan Paschal)