NEW YORK, Sept 29 The New Zealand dollar fell to a global session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after ratings agency Fitch cut New Zealand's credit rating by one notch to AA.

Fitch said it is unlikely the country will be able to sustainably reduce its current account deficit in the next few years. [ID:nWNA9679].

The New Zealand dollar was last down 0.5 percent NZD=D4 at US$0.7704 after going as low as US$0.7696. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)