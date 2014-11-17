LONDON Nov 17 London's benchmark FX "fixings"
will move to a five-minute calculation window from one-minute
currently as of 2200 GMT on Sunday, Dec. 14, the WM Company said
in a memo sent to banks on Monday.
The widening of the window was recommended by global
regulators the Financial Stability Board in the results of a
consultation with the industry published in September.
The London or "WM/Reuters" fix relates to several exchange
rates and is compiled using data on actual transactions from
trading systems like those run by Thomson Reuters and
ICAP-owned EBS.
The rates for the fixings, at the centre of a global
investigation into alleged market manipulation that saw five
major banks fined last week, are calculated by WM, a unit of
State Street Corp. Thomson Reuters is the parent company
of Reuters News, which is not involved in the process.
The memo also said Thomson Reuters Matching trade and order
data would be added into the calculation for the euro, yen,
Swiss franc and rouble.
