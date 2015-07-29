NEW YORK, July 29 The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as Federal Reserve policy-makers upgraded their assessment on the labor market, supporting some traders' view of a rate increase in September.

The dollar index was last up 0.09 percent at 96.845 after falling shortly after the release of the latest policy statement from the Federal Open Market Committee.

The FOMC, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, met on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)