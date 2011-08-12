NEW YORK Aug 12 The dollar and euro surged to session highs against the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc on Friday as investors scrambled to cover short positions.

The Swiss National Bank on Thursday said it could peg the franc to the euro, fueling a massive covering of euro and dollar shorts which saw both currencies post their best one-day gains ev

The gains continued on Friday, with the euro hitting a session high of 1.1094 EURCHF=. It last traded at 1.1074, up 2 percent on the day.

The dollar hit a session high of 0.7786 CHF= and last traded at 0.7764, up 1.8 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv)