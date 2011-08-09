GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. debt, gold, gain favor as investors seek safety
* Dollar weakens on Fed and policy concerns (Recasts with U.S. Treasuries and gold; adds Wall Street close)
NEW YORK Aug 9 The Swiss franc extended gains against the euro on Tuesday, hitting a record high as investors embraced safety after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates low for at least 2 years. [ID:nN1E7780FW]
The euro fell to 1.0075 francs EURCHF=, according to the EBS trading platform. It was last at 1.0152, down 5.2 percent on the day.
The euro is on track to register its biggest ever one-day percentage drop against the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv)
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A bipartisan deal aimed at ending Illinois' long-running budget impasse showed signs of unraveling on Wednesday when a key pension measure failed to pass in the state Senate.