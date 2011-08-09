NEW YORK Aug 9 The Swiss franc extended gains against the euro on Tuesday, hitting a record high as investors embraced safety after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates low for at least 2 years. [ID:nN1E7780FW]

The euro fell to 1.0075 francs EURCHF=, according to the EBS trading platform. It was last at 1.0152, down 5.2 percent on the day.

The euro is on track to register its biggest ever one-day percentage drop against the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv)