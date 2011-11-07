NEW YORK Nov 7 The Swiss franc extended losses against the euro on Monday, hitting its lowest level since Oct. 20 amid talk the Swiss National Bank may raise its target for the floor for the euro's rate against the franc.

The Swiss franc hit a low of 1.2393 EURCHF=EBS.

The Swiss National Bank chairman suggested the franc was still overvalued against the single currency, reviving speculation the SNB may raise the 1.20 franc floor on the euro/Swiss exchange rate. [ID:nL5E7M600Z].

The dollar CHF=EBS. meanwhile, jumped 2 percent against the Swiss franc to hit a New York session high of 0.90235.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)