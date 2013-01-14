NEW YORK Jan 14 The euro rose more than 1 percent against the Swiss franc, hitting a fresh 13-month high in mid-afternoon trading on Monday as worries about euro zone debt tensions eased, prompting investors to pare back positions on the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The euro rose as high as 1.2341 francs, its highest since December 2011. It was last at 1.2338, up 1.2 percent.