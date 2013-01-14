BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW YORK Jan 14 The euro rose more than 1 percent against the Swiss franc, hitting a fresh 13-month high in mid-afternoon trading on Monday as worries about euro zone debt tensions eased, prompting investors to pare back positions on the safe-haven Swiss franc.
The euro rose as high as 1.2341 francs, its highest since December 2011. It was last at 1.2338, up 1.2 percent.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates