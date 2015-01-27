* Swiss franc drops for second day in volatile session
* SNB's Danthine says ready to intervene
* Deutsche Bank says franc overvalued by 30 percent
(Adds comments by SNB and Deutsche Bank; updates prices)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 27 The Swiss franc fell on Tuesday
below levels not seen since the country's central bank removed
its cap on the currency, with traders speculating that the bank
was intervening to weaken the currency.
There was talk of an informal cap on the franc's exchange
rate against the euro at around parity, with many traders still
recovering from a 40 percent surge in the franc on Jan. 15 when
the Swiss National Bank suddenly removed the three-year-old cap
of 1.20 francs per euro.
The SNB declined comment but vice-chairman Jean-Pierre
Danthine said in an interview published on Tuesday the bank was
ready to intervene. Data suggests the central bank might have
been buying euros to weaken the franc ever since it ditched the
cap.
The franc fell nearly 2 percent to 1.03845 francs per euro,
before recovering to trade at 1.01780 by 1220 GMT, still down
0.2 percent. The franc shed nearly 3 percent on
Monday.
"It is a possibility that they are intervening," said Manuel
Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit Agricole. "If the euro
stabilises around 1-1.05 francs, the SNB will be relatively
relaxed."
The euro has been recovering from an 11-year trough
of $1.1098 hit on Monday after it became clear that Greece had
voted in a new anti-bailout government.
Investors are hopeful that Greece's new prime minister,
Alexis Tsipras, leader of the left-wing Syriza party, will be
willing to negotiate, cooling concerns of a blow-up with
international creditors that could see Greece leave the euro.
That led investors to unwind short euro positions.
HEADING DOWN
Nevertheless, the broad direction for the euro remains to
the downside, given that the European Central Bank has launched
a 1 trillion-euro government bond buying programme that will run
until September 2016.
The easy money policy and a weaker euro are giving headaches
to central banks in Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland. Both
Denmark and Switzerland have responded with negative rates while
Sweden is considering a quantitative easing programme.
Deutsche Bank said in a note the Swiss franc was overvalued
by 30 percent against the euro and the dollar and the SNB
might have to impose negative rates on small-scale domestic
savers to make monetary policy more effective.
Swiss money market rates are factoring in chances the SNB
may push interest rates deeper into negative territory in coming
months from the current -0.75 percent. Swiss franc three-month
LIBOR interest rate futures are pricing in chances of a
25 basis-point cut in coming weeks.
BNP Paribas expects a 50 basis-point cut and hopes the SNB
will widen the scope of assets affected by negative rates.
Currently they are applied only to a small proportion of the 340
billion francs that are held at the SNB.
"Switzerland's negative rates have had little impact but
further rate cuts and deterioration in the balance of payments
are likely to soften the currency," said Michael Sneyd, currency
strategist at BNP Paribas.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Gareth
Jones, Greg Mahlich)