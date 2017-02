NEW YORK Aug 9 The U.S. dollar dropped to fresh record lows against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, falling more than 3 percent, as investors continued to flock to the safe-haven Swiss currency on worries about the global economic outlook.

The dollar fell as low as 0.72900 franc CHF=EBS on trading platform EBS and was last at 0.73150, down 3.1 percent on the day. The greenback was on track for its worst day against the franc since December 2008.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)