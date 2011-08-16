NEW YORK Aug 16 The euro briefly recouped losses against the dollar to hit a session peak in midday trade on Tuesday after comments from French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Sarkozy said after a France-German meeting that he and Merkel are determined to defend the euro and will propose common governance for the euro zone. For details, see [ID:nP6E7J501U]

The euro climbed as high as $1.44730 on trading platform EBS EUR=EBS, before pulling back to trade at $1.4428, down 0.1 percent on the day.

The euro also rose more than 1 percent to a session peak versus the Swiss franc at 1.14850 EURCHF=EBS, and was last at 1.1447. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)