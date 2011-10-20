NEW YORK Oct 20 The dollar and euro both fell 1 percent to session lows against the Swiss franc on Thursday amid investor debate on a published report that Germany had not ruled out postponing an EU summit planned for this Sunday.

For story see [ID:nL5E7LK421].

After news of the report in German daily Die Welt reached investors, senior EU sources and the Austrian Finance Ministry said they were unaware of any plan to postpone Sunday's EU summit. [ID:nV9E7J301C] and [ID:nB5E7LJ00B]

The dollar was last down 0.9 percent at 0.8945 Swiss franc after going as low as 0.8928 CHF=, according to Reuters data.

The euro was last down 1 percent at 1.2293 francs after going as low as 1.2278 francs EURCHF=. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)