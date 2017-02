NEW YORK Nov 4 The dollar rose more than 1 percent versus the Swiss franc and touched session highs versus the euro on Friday as investors took off risky bets on the table amid continued uncertainty in Greece.

U.S. stocks were also sharply lower in early trading, while Treasuries were higher in price.

The dollar last traded up 1.2 percent vs the franc at 0.88962 CHF=EBS, while the euro fell to session lows at $1.37160 EUR=EBS and last changed hands at $1.37350, down 0.6 percent.

