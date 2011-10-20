NEW YORK Oct 20 The euro fell to a fresh session low against the dollar on Thursday as investors digested news that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not address the German parliament before she departs for the Brussels summit. [ID:nB4E7LA00Z].

A high-profile EU summit will go ahead on Sunday as planned, according to sources in Germany's ruling coaltion, but it will not reach a decision on leveraging the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility(EFSF).

The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3677 after going as low as 1.3655 EUR=, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)