By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK Oct 9 FX Concepts, once the largest
currency hedge fund in the world, said on Wednesday it is
winding down its investment management operations given a flood
of withdrawals and poor performance.
Assets at the firm "have dropped to levels that can no
longer sustain the business," FX Concepts Vice Chairman Jonathan
Clark said in an emailed statement.
On Monday, FX Concepts chief strategist Bob Savage said the
firm's assets under management had dropped to $621 million from
a high of $14 billion in 2007.
Clark said FX Concepts, which uses computer models for 90
percent of its trading, will wind down open positions and close
all of its funds. It will, however, keep its newsletter and
currency overlay businesses, which manage the foreign exchange
risk of equity and bond portfolios for asset managers.
Savage told Reuters on Wednesday that the decision by FX
Concept's board of directors to wind down was made late on
Tuesday afternoon. He said the company will have closed all its
hedge funds by the end of November.
"There isn't enough assets under management to sustain this
business. In order to do the mandates that we were getting, you
need at least a billion dollars," said Savage. "We need to
regroup and rethink our strategy and come up with a way to
re-create ourselves."
FX Concepts will also lay off an additional nine employees.
The company currently has 20 employees.
Its suite of hedge funds include the FX Concepts Protection
fund, with assets of $9.02 million, according to a Sept. 26
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the Global
Currency Program, with assets of $28.9 million; the
Multi-Strategy Fund, with assets of $68.7 million; and the
Global Financial Markets Fund, with assets of $11.5 million.
In the September filing, FX Concepts reported that its
assets under management were $661.2 million from 20 accounts and
it had 32 employees. In two weeks, it lost at least $40 million
and laid off 12 more people.
At its peak, FX Concepts had 55 to 60 employees globally.
In a conversation with Reuters on Monday and Tuesday, Savage
blamed the company's woes on the underperformance of its
systematic trading business.
Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in
Stamford, Connecticut, said he was not surprised by the news.
"From an industry perspective this is another example of how
the model fund community has had a hard time since the Federal
Reserve introduced quantitative easing," said Bechtel.
"They (FX Concepts) are high profile because they were in
the market so long. Winding down and ramping up of hedge funds
happens all the time, however. They are another victim."
Savage earlier told Reuters the company was examining all
options to stay afloat, including closing its flagship GCP fund,
which has lost 10 percent so far this year. Its Multi-Strategy
Fund has lost 8.9 percent.
Savage on Tuesday floated the idea of the company being
bought by other hedge funds with no FX business, or private
equity firms, noting that FX Concepts was in talks with specific
entities for such a deal.
He also said the company was shuttering its London and
Singapore offices.
FX Concepts was founded in 1981 by chairman and chief
executive officer John Taylor, who declined to be interviewed.
The company has been besieged this year with the withdrawal
of big investors, including the Pennsylvania Public School
Employees' Retirement System and the Bayerische
Versorgungskammer pension fund.
The last straw was the withdrawal of the San Francisco
Employees' Retirement System, which voted to redeem its money
from FX Concepts on Sept. 11, CNBC reported on Monday. Savage
said reports by CNBC of clients leaving the fund "are on track."