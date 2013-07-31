UPDATE 1-Scotland could hold independence vote in 'autumn 2018' - Sturgeon
* May preparing to trigger formal divorce talks (Adds comments, background)
NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar extended gains against the euro and yen on Wednesday, hitting session highs after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter.
The U.S. economy expanded 1.7 percent in the quarter, surpassing expectations for a 1 percent rise.
The dollar hit the day's highs of 98.52 against the yen and was last at 98.40 yen, up 0.4 percent. The euro, meanwhile, fell to session lows of $1.3213 and last traded at $1.3224, down 0.3 percent.
* May preparing to trigger formal divorce talks (Adds comments, background)
BERLIN, March 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union should be a wake-up call for the bloc and reiterated that member states had to be able to press ahead with integration at different speeds.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.