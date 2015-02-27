NEW YORK Feb 27 The dollar trimmed earlier
losses against the euro and yen early Friday as the downgrade on
fourth-quarter U.S. growth was not as steep as economists had
forecast, supporting the view the world's biggest economy will
grow at a moderate pace.
Gross domestic product grew at a 2.2 percent annual pace,
slower than the initial estimate of a 2.6 percent pace, the
Commerce Department said on Friday. The economy grew at a 5
percent rate in the third quarter.
The euro was last up 0.22 percent at $1.1220 after
being up 0.36 percent shortly before the release of the latest
GDP data.
The dollar turned flat against the yen at 119.37 yen
after being down 0.1 percent before the GDP data.
The dollar index was last down 0.26 percent at 95.043,
compared with a 0.36 percent decline prior to the data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)