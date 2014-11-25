NEW YORK Nov 25 The dollar added modest gains against a basket of currencies early Tuesday after the government upgraded its reading on third-quarter gross domestic growth to 3.9 percent, suggesting resilience in the world's biggest economy.

The Commerce Department's first revision on U.S. GDP in the last quarter surprised economists who had forecast a downward revision to 3.3 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies, touched a session high of 88.331. It last traded up 0.1 percent at 88.225. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)