NEW YORK, June 19 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, trading above $1.27, boosted by news Greece is making progress on coalition talks for a new government, Middle Eastern demand for the euro, and talk that a euro zone central bank was buying Spanish bonds.

The euro rose as high as $1.2707 and was last at $1.2898, up nearly 1.0 percent on day. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)