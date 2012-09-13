BRIEF-Walmart says anticipates currency impact on net sales of about $3 bln for the year
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
NEW YORK, Sept 13 The euro fell to session lows against the dollar on Thursday, with traders citing a Dow Jones report quoting an International Monetary Fund official as saying that Greece may need a third bailout.
The report also reported Greece can't bridge funding gap and has met only 22 percent of program targets, traders said.
The euro fell to the day's low of $1.2881 and was last at $1.2898.
Feb 21 UK-based Waverton Investment Management named Luke Hyde-Smith as portfolio manager, head of third party fund selection.
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.