NEW YORK, Sept 13 The euro fell to session lows against the dollar on Thursday, with traders citing a Dow Jones report quoting an International Monetary Fund official as saying that Greece may need a third bailout.

The report also reported Greece can't bridge funding gap and has met only 22 percent of program targets, traders said.

The euro fell to the day's low of $1.2881 and was last at $1.2898.