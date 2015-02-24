NEW YORK Feb 24 The euro turned flat against
the dollar on Tuesday, paring earlier losses after news the
Eurogroup approved Greece's reform plan, which was required for
Athens to receive a four-month extension on its bailout.
The six-page proposal pushed back on campaign promises from
Greece's new government to halt privatizations, boost welfare
spending and raise the minimum wage, and pledged to consult
partners before key reforms and keep them budget-neutral.
In early New York trading, the single currency hit a U.S.
session high of $1.13415 before slipping to $1.13210, down 0.1
percent on the EBS trading system.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)