NEW YORK Feb 24 The euro turned flat against the dollar on Tuesday, paring earlier losses after news the Eurogroup approved Greece's reform plan, which was required for Athens to receive a four-month extension on its bailout.

The six-page proposal pushed back on campaign promises from Greece's new government to halt privatizations, boost welfare spending and raise the minimum wage, and pledged to consult partners before key reforms and keep them budget-neutral.

In early New York trading, the single currency hit a U.S. session high of $1.13415 before slipping to $1.13210, down 0.1 percent on the EBS trading system. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)