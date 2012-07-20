NEW YORK, July 20 The euro hit session lows against the dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank said Greek government bonds are not eligible as collateral from July 25.

The ECB also said it will review potential Greek bond eligibility following conclusion of the "troika" lenders' assessment of Greece's compliance with the bailout terms. The troika refers to the ECB, European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

The euro fell to the day's low of $1.2173 on the news and was last at $1.2186, down 0.8 percent on the day. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)