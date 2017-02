NEW YORK Aug 25 The euro fell to a fresh global session low against the dollar on Thursday on news the International Monetary Fund board could be in a position to consider Greece's next loan tranche towards the end of September.

For more see [ID:nW1E7JM00K].

The euro was already heading lower prior to the latest headlines as the initial euphoria faded of news that Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said it would invest $5 billion in Bank of America (BAC.N).

The euro was last at $1.43600, down 0.4 percent from the prior close, on electronic trading platform EBS, after going as low as $1.4356 in New York trading.

The global session peak at $1.4475 posted in earlier trade. EUR=EBS (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)