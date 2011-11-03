NEW YORK Nov 3 The euro turned higher against the dollar in very choppy trading on Thursday after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said the country's membership in the euro zone was never in question.

He added that opposition support for a bailout plan is "great", suggesting that Greece may stay the course and adhere to the commitments under the package. See [ID:nA8E7KN01G]

The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.37596 EUR=EBS .

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)