NEW YORK, Sept 19 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday, with investors disappointed that there was no major announcement from Greece's conference call with the International Monetary Fund, European Union and European Central Bank.

Greece's Finance Ministry said the conference call was "productive and substantive," and it will resume late on Tuesday. For details, see [ID:nA8E7K200S]

The euro fell to $1.36660 EUR=EBS, down nearly 1 percent, from about $1.36920 before the announcement.