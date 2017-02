NEW YORK, Sept 21 The euro and yen accelerated losses against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, hitting session lows, with Wall Street stocks posting steep losses as investors turned risk-averse.

The euro fell to session lows at $1.36035 EUR=EBS, while the dollar rose to the day's peaks at 76.690 yen JPY=.

Some analysts attributed the drop in stocks to the Federal Reserve's bleak assessment of the U.S. economy, while others said the U.S. central bank's measures were not strong enough.