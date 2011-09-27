* BIS report says HFT has significant impact on fx market
* Policymakers need to keep abreast to identify issues
* HFT could soon spread to emerging market currencies
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 27 Policymakers must deepen
contacts with foreign exchange dealers, prime brokers and
electronic trading platforms in the $4 trillion-a-day forex
market to monitor the expanding activities of high-frequency
trading, a report published on Tuesday said.
The report released by the Bank for International
Settlements and authored by a group headed by Guy Debelle,
assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, said high
frequency trade (HFT) could in some circumstances accentuate
shocks that originated elsewhere.
However, it said a "flash crash" in May last year suggested
systemic risks are more likely to be triggered by an
algorithmic trade gone wrong, rather than pure HFT which it said
now accounted for about a quarter of spot forex trade.
HFT, which tends to involve small-size trades, short
horizons and diverse strategies, is picking up in the forex
market but its share was still below that in equities.
HFT involves the use of sophisticated, technological and
quantitative tools like algorithms to generate near-term trading
signals with very short risk-holding periods. Their growth in
forex has been facilitated by rapid advances in information
technology and wider use of electronic trading.
"Policymakers should continue to keep abreast of this
development by maintaining contact and dialogue with the
evolving set of relevant market participants," the report said.
Supervising such trades is of particular interest to
politicians and policymakers worldwide after the "flash crash"
of May 6, 2010 when U.S. stock markets saw wild swings and
triggered volatility across asset classes including forex.
"HFT may under some circumstances accelerate and propagate
shocks initiated elsewhere," the BIS report said.
"There are key differences in market structure that may make
a flash crash-type event less likely in FX than in equities. But
certain longer-term trends such as the adoption of similar
technologies have seen FX and equity trading converging."
Regulators worldwide are ramping up efforts to supervise
HFTs. The European Union is beefing up its eight-year old market
abuse rules to catch up with high-frequency trading in the
commodities market and plug supervisory gaps.
In the U.S., a Wall Street regulator has asked firms to turn
over their algorithms as part of its probe into suspicious
market activity.
The BIS report said HFT strategies in the forex and stock
market were considerably different. For example, HFT in stocks
can benefit from a strategy where local exchanges offer rebates
to attract flows and boost volumes. No such market-making
strategy is yet available in the FX market.
Having shot into the limelight in stock markets, HFT in
forex has increased since it first appeared in early 2000. The
BIS report estimates their share at 25 percent of the global
spot market turnover. In comparision, some estimates put HFT's
share at 56 percent of the U.S. equity market and 38 percent in
European markets.
.
So far, HFT is concentrated in the major currency pairs such
as euro/dollar , dollar/yen , sterling/dollar
and euro/Swiss franc , but it has the
potential to spread to emerging market currencies, the BIS
report said.
The report said HFT has also helped to distribute liquidity
across the forex market, improve efficiency and narrow spreads
between bids and offers in major currency pairs.
It said recent experience showed HFT participants are not
necessarily the first to flee during times of financial stress
compared with other traditional players. In fact, they are quick
to re-enter the market as stability returned.
NOT PREDATORY
HFT firms, which are mostly specialised and independently
run, conduct their activities on inter-dealer electronic broking
platforms -- EBS and Reuters -- and multi-bank electronic
communication networks like Currenex, Hotspot FX and FXall.
They are also active on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
(CME) for trading involving FX futures and tend to trade on
their own account. A few banks conduct some HFT in proprietary
trading, but they are not major players.
The BIS report also debunked a notion put forward by
politicians that high-frequency trades employed predatory or
unfair practices, adding they are subject to three levels of
regulation.
"In addition to HFT firms' own risk controls, there is also
monitoring by prime brokers. Furthermore, trading platforms also
have rules to help foster an orderly and fair trading
environment, but the nature and severity of such rules vary
across platforms."
The BIS report said the differing treatment of electronic
trading platforms due to the various regulatory changes would
have a longer term bearing on HFT. So far, spot transactions,
which constitute the bulk of HFT, are exempt from regulations of
the Frank-Dodd Act in the United States.
But that could change as participants seek to migrate their
transactions, including spot trades, to venues that seek to
offer all FX derivatives trading for ease of execution, as well
as to minimise margin, capital and collateral costs for non-spot
FX transactions.
"The impact on HFT participants depends on whether there
will be more formal regulation of the venues that they currently
favour and whether these participants will face some kind of
registration requirement," the report said.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)