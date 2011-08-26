NEW YORK Aug 26 The euro rallied to a fresh session and one-month high against the Swiss franc on Friday after the Swiss bank UBS said it told client banks it was considering a temporary fee on cash clearing accounts.

The bank said the fee was possible within the next few days if net inflows of francs into cash clearing accounts continues. [ID:nWEA2169].

The euro was last up 2.9 percent at 1.17340 francs, the session peak on electronic trading platform EBS EURCHF=EBS, the highest since July 22.

The dollar was also again rallying against the franc, rising 2 percent to 0.8093 francs. Earlier it rose to a session high against the Swiss franc on the EBS platform at 0.8159 francs CHF=EBS, the highest since July 22 in the biggest one-day percentage gain since August 11. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)