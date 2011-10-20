NEW YORK Oct 20 The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday after an index of business conditions in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region came in well above expectations.

The euro EUR= last traded at $1.3757, little changed from the prior close but up from the $1.3750 it traded at before the data announcement.

For the Philadelphia Fed report, click on [ID:nEAPAK0E20]. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)