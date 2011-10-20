FOREX-Dollar gains broadly after Trump says to announce major tax plan
* Trump's tax plan announcement also boosts stocks, U.S. yields
NEW YORK Oct 20 The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday after an index of business conditions in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region came in well above expectations.
The euro EUR= last traded at $1.3757, little changed from the prior close but up from the $1.3750 it traded at before the data announcement.
For the Philadelphia Fed report, click on [ID:nEAPAK0E20]. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Trump's tax plan announcement also boosts stocks, U.S. yields
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 The Republican leader of the House Financial Services Committee plans to scale back banking reforms, curb the consumer finance agency and ease regulations on financial institutions and companies looking to raise capital, according to a proposal seen by Reuters on Thursday.
* US dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments