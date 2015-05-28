FOREX-Dollar rises after Trump selloff, helped by Fed comments, ECB report
* Dollar rises as Fed speakers remind markets of rate hike plans
NEW YORK May 28 The dollar briefly added to earlier gains versus the euro and yen on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected 3.4 percent rise in domestic pending home sales in April supported the view of a spring revival in the housing market.
The dollar reached a session high against the yen at 124.460 yen on the EBS trading platform before subsiding to 124.195, up 0.4 percent from its U.S. close on Wednesday.
The euro fell to a session low at $1.08670. It last traded down 0.05 percent at $1.08990. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
